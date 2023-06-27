dYdX Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. dYdX has a total market cap of $310.52 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

