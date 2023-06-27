Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 5,405 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after buying an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

