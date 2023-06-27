Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.25. The stock had a trading volume of 538,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

