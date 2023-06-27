Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 175,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 231,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

