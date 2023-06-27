Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.60. 335,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

