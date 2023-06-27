Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 20,939 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $43,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 622,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

