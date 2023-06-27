Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 553 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. ITT accounts for about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of ITT worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 269.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

ITT Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ITT traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 21,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,846. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.