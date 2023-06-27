Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

UNP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 357,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

