Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 19,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $680.18. 77,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,368. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.