Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $379,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $117.36. 1,736,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,520. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

