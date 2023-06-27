Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.95 on Tuesday, reaching $509.08. The stock had a trading volume of 598,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.