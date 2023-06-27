Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

