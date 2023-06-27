Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,457 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 139,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

