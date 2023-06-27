Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 715,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,457. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.