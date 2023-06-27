Ebro Foods, S.A. (EBRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 17th

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Ebro Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EBRPY remained flat at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.05.
About Ebro Foods
See Also
- Get a free research report on Ebro Foods from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Ebro Foods
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.