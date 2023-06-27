eCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.55 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, eCash has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $466.03 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,711.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.42 or 0.00760019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,426,342,173,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

