Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,909 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

