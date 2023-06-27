Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.41. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.