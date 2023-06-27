Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $680.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.77.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

