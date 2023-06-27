Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

