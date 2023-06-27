Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 14th

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$37.48 million during the quarter.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

