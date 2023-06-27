Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

