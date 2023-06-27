E&G Advisors LP Buys 400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

