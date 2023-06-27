E&G Advisors LP Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

