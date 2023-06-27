E&G Advisors LP Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.