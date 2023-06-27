E&G Advisors LP Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,446,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

