E&G Advisors LP Purchases 1,180 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

