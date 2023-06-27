E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

