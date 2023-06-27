E&G Advisors LP Sells 350 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NEM stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

