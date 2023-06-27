Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Elanor Investors Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

