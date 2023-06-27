Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Elbit Imaging Price Performance
Shares of Elbit Imaging stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Elbit Imaging has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
