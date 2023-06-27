ELIS Price Tops $0.0654 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $4,184.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.71 or 1.00010740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06530779 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $108.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.