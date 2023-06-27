Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

