Energi (NRG) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $119,589.66 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,786,723 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.