Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 3.1 %
Energous stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
