Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 3.1 %

Energous stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

