Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

