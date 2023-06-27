Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
EPD opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Enterprise Products Partners from StockNews.com
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Sarepta Therapeutics Gets FDA Nod, Drops Warning (or Opportunity?)
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.