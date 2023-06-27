EOS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $797.17 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. EOS has a market cap of $797.17 million and $126.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,151,748 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.