EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.33-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

