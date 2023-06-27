Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (ACET, ALE, AMED, AMGN, ANIP, AR, AVTX, BABA, BHC, BLDP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 27th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 146 ($1.86).

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $815.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $870.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

