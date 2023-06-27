Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 101,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

