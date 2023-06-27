ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $605.42 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.92 or 1.00038124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00947464 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $232.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.