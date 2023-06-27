Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $90.12 million and $294,240.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,661.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00760180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00552449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00061446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,843,902 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

