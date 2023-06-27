ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Declares Dividend of $0.11

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SIXA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 7,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

