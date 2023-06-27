ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

