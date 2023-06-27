ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 43,347 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 1.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Leidos worth $59,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after buying an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $167,042,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

