ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

