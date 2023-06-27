ETF Managers Group LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SentinelOne worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,753 shares of company stock worth $7,225,654 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

