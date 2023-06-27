ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.52% of LiveRamp worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

