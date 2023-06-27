ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,831 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 5.50% of AFC Gamma worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFCG. TheStreet lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.55%.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

