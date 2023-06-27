ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $37.34 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 252,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,337,000. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $24,857,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 511,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

